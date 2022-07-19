B&B's Scott Clifton: "The Real Love Story For Liam Has Been The Relationship With His Father"

Gilles Toucas/CBS

On July 19, 2010, Scott Clifton premiered as tech whiz Liam Cooper on The Bold and the Beautiful. Of course, that IT maven soon morphed into media heir Liam Spencer, B&B's young leading man, who still helps anchor the show 12 years later. Clifton looked back on the evolution of Liam in a chat with Soaps.com.

He recalled:

I think I only had to shoot one scene. One of the things I loved about the way they introduced Liam is that they didn’t shove him down the throat of the viewers. It wasn’t like, ‘Here is our new contract player, and you have to pay big attention to him because he’s going to be a big deal!'

Eventually, Liam's backstory became clearer. Clifton said:

When I met with [showrunner] Brad Bell, he told me that I was going to be the son of Bill Spencer [Don Diamont], and he explained to me who that was and what that meant. But he never once said anything about a love triangle.

Liam's love life has been pretty eventful over the past 12 years, but central to the character is his family life...especially his bond with Dollar Bill, which has seen many ups and downs. Clifton reflected: