AFF/Steven Bergman

General Hospital's Britt Westbourne (recent Emmy winner Kelly Thiebaud) is a bit reluctant to open up to a new guy. Thiebaud spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Britt's emotional reticence and how the doctor feels about moving on.

A drunken Britt memorably made a scene at the Metro Court pool. Of those scenes, Thiebaud shared:

When I first read that, I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, this is so ridiculous — but also, so amazing!’ Any time that I get to play this side of Britt, and I get to kind of let her be drunk and let loose and be uncensored, it makes me so happy. It was absolutely, like, one of the best days because there were things that were happening organically, in the moment of shooting, that I just really enjoyed. I let myself not question my instincts and just go with them and it was really fun, especially since so much of the cast was there and I got to interact with them as drunk Britt. You never know how they’re going to shoot it, but I thought they did a really good job with making it really look like someone [Cody, Josh Kelly] fell from the sky and took me down in the pool. I thought it was hilarious.

Afterwards, Britt's mom Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) and BFF Brad (Parry Shen) got real with "the Britch." After all, they're just concerned about her. Thiebaud mused:

From Brad’s perspective, he’s worried about Britt, thinking she’s depressed and avoiding love; he’s coming at it as a friend and trying to be supportive, but he doesn’t know about Britt’s Huntington’s [diagnosis], only her mom does. When Britt talks to her mom, she’s like, ‘What’s the point of falling in love? I’m going to die. I’ve only met one man who’s okay with my situation.’

She added: