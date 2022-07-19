While Robert Scott Wilson's Ben Weston sailed off into the sunset with his wife Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and their little boy Bo, it didn't mean the end for the actor. The Days of Our Lives star is returning to Salem in a new role as Alexander "Alex" Kiriakis. Alex is the eldest child of Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and his ex-lover Anjelica Deveraux (Jane Elliot/Shelley Taylor Morgan/Judith Chapman/Morgan Fairchild) and is going to be making his way to Salem.

How did this all turn out? Wilson spoke with TV Insider and gave the details on how this all is going down. Wilson stated:

I got a great phone call about five, six months ago, about some changes coming and, long story short, turned myself into Alex Kiriakis. Now I’m part of one of the big families here, made it to the big boys club.

According to Wilson, Alex is ruthless just like his family when it comes to business but don't play with him about his kinfolk. Alex is devoted to family but also will cut you quick over his blood. Now when viewers get their first look at Alex, he stuns all and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) as well when she finds him in bed with some unseemly women. Will Alex be a tomcat around town or is he going to mix it up with any Salemites? Wilson hinted:

Ultimately, just like everybody you end up finding one that changes your ways and Alex seemingly feels he's found the one to change his ways. Does she reciprocate that in the beginning? Probably not, she knows he's kind of an asshole. But that's going to be the story of him finding his humanity, finding his heart and changing his ways for the better for the romantic side of things.

Wonder who this lucky lady will be.... Watch the interview below.