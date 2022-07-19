WATCH: Miranda Wilson on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Ending: "It Was Amazing" (VIDEO)

Villainess Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) was a welcome addition to Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2). But what about that surprise ending? Wilson chatted with Soap Hub about those scenes.

***SPOILER ALERT***

Megan, of course, used those prisms to begin resurrecting Bo (Peter Reckell). What did she think of that twist? She said:

In terms of how the series ended, I, too, was overjoyed. It was amazing. I'm thinking, Wow, this is a fantastic ending, an absolutely stunning, crackerjack cliffhanger.

She added:

But the potential is off the charts. It could go anywhere, anywhere, and in fact I had a conversation with Peter Reckell, and we're both like, 'We have ideas.' [laughs]

Check out the full interview below.