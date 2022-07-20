Booked and Busy: Ex-Y&R Star Tyler Johnson Headlines New Movie My Favorite Girlfriend

From Genoa City to the big screen! Tyler Johnson (ex-Theo, The Young and the Restless) headlines the upcoming film My Favorite Girlfriend. In the flick, in select theaters August 5, he plays Conrad, who falls for a woman with multiple personalities. Also appearing is All My Children alum Michael Nouri (ex-Caleb).

All My Children

Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) will star in/EP the Hallmark movie Wedding of a Lifetime, now in production and expected out later this year

The Bold and the Beautiful

Denise Richards (Shauna) will star with AnnaLynne McCord and Carolina Gaitàn in a new drama thriller series, Second Chance

Days of Our Lives

Emily O'Brien (Gwen) lends her voice to a character in the new video game Saints Row, out August 23

General Hospital

John Stamos (ex-Blackie) voices Iron Man/Tony Stark in Season 2 of Disney Branded Television's Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, out now on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney Junior YouTube and Marvel HQ YouTube and on Disney+ Aug. 17

Guiding Light

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will headline the action-thriller Black Lotus, playing an ex-special forces officer out to rescue his dead best friend's daughter

One Life to Live

Judith Light (ex-Karen) stars in Season 2 of American Horror Stories, premiering July 21 on Hulu

The Young and the Restless

Lexie Stevenson (ex-Mattie) will appear in the upcoming comedy Katie's Mom

