Booked and Busy: Ex-Y&R Star Tyler Johnson Headlines New Movie My Favorite Girlfriend

Tyler Johnson

From Genoa City to the big screen! Tyler Johnson (ex-Theo, The Young and the Restless) headlines the upcoming film My Favorite Girlfriend. In the flick, in select theaters August 5, he plays Conrad, who falls for a woman with multiple personalities. Also appearing is All My Children alum Michael Nouri (ex-Caleb).

All My Children

  • Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) will star in/EP the Hallmark movie Wedding of a Lifetime, now in production and expected out later this year
  • Michael Nouri (ex-Caleb) stars in the new movie My Favorite Girlfriend, out August 5

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Denise Richards (Shauna) will star with AnnaLynne McCord and Carolina Gaitàn in a new drama thriller series, Second Chance

Days of Our Lives

  • Emily O'Brien (Gwen) lends her voice to a character in the new video game Saints Row, out August 23

General Hospital

  • John Stamos (ex-Blackie) voices Iron Man/Tony Stark in Season 2 of Disney Branded Television's Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, out now on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney Junior YouTube and Marvel HQ YouTube and on Disney+ Aug. 17

Guiding Light

  • Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will headline the action-thriller Black Lotus, playing an ex-special forces officer out to rescue his dead best friend's daughter

One Life to Live

  • Judith Light (ex-Karen) stars in Season 2 of American Horror Stories, premiering July 21 on Hulu

The Young and the Restless

  • Lexie Stevenson (ex-Mattie) will appear in the upcoming comedy Katie's Mom
  • Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will star in the spoof comedy Not Another Church Movie
  • Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) appears in the Michael Flatley-produced/written/starring/directed Blackbird
  • Tyler Johnson (ex-Theo) stars in the new movie My Favorite Girlfriend, out August 5; check out the trailer below
  • Susan Walters (Diane) and husband Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron) are co-directing the new movie The Wedding Arrangement

