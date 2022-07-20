Booked and Busy: Ex-Y&R Star Tyler Johnson Headlines New Movie My Favorite Girlfriend
From Genoa City to the big screen! Tyler Johnson (ex-Theo, The Young and the Restless) headlines the upcoming film My Favorite Girlfriend. In the flick, in select theaters August 5, he plays Conrad, who falls for a woman with multiple personalities. Also appearing is All My Children alum Michael Nouri (ex-Caleb).
All My Children
- Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) will star in/EP the Hallmark movie Wedding of a Lifetime, now in production and expected out later this year
- Michael Nouri (ex-Caleb) stars in the new movie My Favorite Girlfriend, out August 5
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Denise Richards (Shauna) will star with AnnaLynne McCord and Carolina Gaitàn in a new drama thriller series, Second Chance
Days of Our Lives
- Emily O'Brien (Gwen) lends her voice to a character in the new video game Saints Row, out August 23
General Hospital
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
- John Stamos (ex-Blackie) voices Iron Man/Tony Stark in Season 2 of Disney Branded Television's Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, out now on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney Junior YouTube and Marvel HQ YouTube and on Disney+ Aug. 17
Guiding Light
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will headline the action-thriller Black Lotus, playing an ex-special forces officer out to rescue his dead best friend's daughter
One Life to Live
- Judith Light (ex-Karen) stars in Season 2 of American Horror Stories, premiering July 21 on Hulu
The Young and the Restless
- Lexie Stevenson (ex-Mattie) will appear in the upcoming comedy Katie's Mom
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will star in the spoof comedy Not Another Church Movie
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) appears in the Michael Flatley-produced/written/starring/directed Blackbird
- Tyler Johnson (ex-Theo) stars in the new movie My Favorite Girlfriend, out August 5; check out the trailer below
- Susan Walters (Diane) and husband Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron) are co-directing the new movie The Wedding Arrangement