On episode #1053 of the Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish on the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Jillian wants to weigh in on Li's death on The Bold and the Beautiful and what Sheila is up to now.

Lucas' chickens come home to roost on Days of Our Lives when Sami finds out he was her kidnapper. Were there moments of character grown for Salem's favorite bad girl? Even though he had just slept with Sami's sister the look on EJ's face and how fast he chased after Sami told Belle all she needed to know about who holds his heart. However, Sami is done with both EJ and Lucas.

The DC trio dive into everything Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem from Bo and Hope reuniting in Heaven to the surprise castings, cameos and shocking moments.

Nina gets control of Carly's half of Metro Court on General Hospital. Things close in on Esme as Trina's trial nears.

Michael tries to trap Ashland with the help of Diane on The Young and the Restless. Should Jack be pissed that Victor is manipulating his family?

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

