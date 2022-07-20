Maurice Benard

On today's General Hospital recap: It's open mike night at The Haunted Star...

Chase asks about Liz and Finn expresses concern about her. Chase tells Finn about open mike night, but says he's not going. Chase worries he'll be terrible, but Finn reassures him.

Brook Lynn leaves repeated voicemails for Chase, reminding him that she expects him to perform at open mike night. Michael and Willow tell her about the pregnancy, and agree to join her at the Star.

Epiphany's worried about taking a night off from studying for the MCATs to join everyone at the Haunted Star, but Marshall tells her that music is good for the soul. Epiphany gets onstage and sings.

Spinelli interrupts Austin and Maxie's date night, and when alone with Maxie, tells her Austin is not her perfect match. Maxie disagrees and tells Spinelli to back off. Austin gets a text to meet someone on deck and demands to know why he's there.

Cody calls Spinelli for information on Britt for their date tonight, but he's unwilling to give out anything. Britt shows up early and Cody offers for them to eat beneath the stars. Cody pushes Britt to meet the horse, but she gets wigged out and the two argue.

Britt wants to leave, but Cody insists she stay and continue the date. He says he wants to get to know her a little better. The two share a drink and some small talk. When Cody brings up wanting kids, Britt gets up to leave, claiming they are not a match. Britt demands to know what Cody really wants from her.

Sasha's about to be released from her 72 hour hold. Nina drops by with a change of clothes and wants to discuss things, but Sasha says not to try and stop her from going home. Sasha swears she's not an addict and doesn't need rehab. Sasha promises to get outpatient care, and claims the worst is over. Sasha ignores a call from Willow and tells Nina she knows Willow is pregnant. Nina understands Sasha's pain.

Brando tells Sonny he wants Sasha to go to Shadybrook for rehab and isn't happy she's refusing it. Brando says Sasha shuts down every time he brings up Liam's death. He's trying to be supportive, but doesn't know what to do. Sonny says Brando needs to take care of himself so he's able to take care of Sasha.

Sonny asks for Felty's name and tells Brando he'll have a talk with him about selling drugs to Sasha. Brando wants in on that talk, but trusts that Sonny will take care of it. Sonny orders Dex to find Felty, which he does.

Brando worries that Sasha's upset he had her placed on the hold, but she swears he did what was right, as the time in hospital was what she needed.

Chase gets to the Haunted Star and Brook Lynn gets him ready. Chase sings and everyone, including Linc, seems to love it. Linc approaches Chase and asks if he's considered a career in music.

