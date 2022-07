William Utay Replaced by Richard Wharton as Dr. Rolf on Days of Our Lives

Dr. Rolf is back but with a new face. Actor Richard Wharton is stepping in the role as the crazy DiMera scientist Dr. Wilhelm Rolf on Days of Our Lives, from William Utay, who originated the role.

Soap Opera Digest is reporting Wharton, best known for his roles on UnCorked, The Politician, and the web series Guides, will make his first appearance on July 22.