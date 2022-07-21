This week, Elia Cantu debuted on Days of Our Lives as Detective Jada Hunter. The actress delved into playing Salem PD's latest recruit in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Viewers might recognize Cantu from her numerous credits on hit primetime shows like Mom, This Is Us, Lethal Weapon, and Black-ish. But Cantu made sure to do background research before reporting to set on February 1. She told the publication:

I reached out and contacted people, made sure I was as true to the profession and character as I could possibly be. I reached out to actual police officers that I know. I wanted to make sure that I was handling a gun correctly, that I was doing everything I should be doing as a detective. It’s been pretty awesome to be able to do the special stunts and get to handle a gun on the set.

How would she describe Jada? Cantu stated:

I love the character. She’s a very confident woman. She’s intelligent. She’s gorgeous. She’s tough. But she also has, like all humans, layers. She has a vulnerable, soft side, but it takes time to get to that. She’s been through some things. And she’s in a male-dominated world, but she hangs in there. She really holds her own. She’s very independent. She’s kind of like a black stallion. As an actor, I use that animal as inspiration, because she’s on her own path. She does her own thing. She’s not afraid to be by herself. And she is very strong.

A DAYS fan before she joined the show, Cantu shared her excitement at getting to meet some of her favorite daytime actors. She said: