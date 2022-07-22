Skip to main content

Live's Fourth of July Episode Tops Syndie Talk Ratings

Kelly Ripa Ryan Seacrest

Live with Kelly and Ryan celebrated July 4 in fine fashion. According to Nexttv, the talk show topped syndication ratings for the week ending July 10. The July 4 ep included a festive celebration with Janelle James and the Goo Goo Dolls, plus fun games.

Live was up 7%, achieving a three-week high plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen. Live became the only chatfest to improve its ratings that week. It also was tops in the women 25-54 demographic with a 0.6.

Live has led other syndicated talk shows for 45 out of the past 60 weeks. That stat includes 14 ties with Dr. Phil. The week of July 4, Dr. Phil bowed in second place, achieving a 1.3 while airing reruns each weekday.

