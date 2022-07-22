Original Generations Patriarch Taurean Blacque Dead at 82

Taurean Blacque, who originated the role of patriarch Henry Marshall on Generations, has died. His family informed Deadline that Blacque, best known for his Emmy-nominated role on NBC's Hill Street Blues, passed away yesterday after a short illness in Atlanta. He was 82 years old.

Blacque (né Herbert Middleton Jr.) was born in Newark, New Jersey. A veteran of New York City's Negro Ensemble Company, Blacque went on to guest on primetime shows like What's Happening!, Sanford and Son, Taxi, and The Love Boat before landing his part on Hill Street Blues. He played Detective Neal Washington for all seven seasons.

In 1989, Blacque became the first actor to play Henry Marshall on Generations, the first daytime soap to feature a Black family as a core family from its inception. James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives) later became the second actor to play the role.

A prominent advocate for adoption, Blacque raised his two biological sons and adopted 11 children. He is survived by 12 of his children, 18 grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.