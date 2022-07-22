Ricky Martin Steven Bergman Photography

The harassment and incest case against Ricky Martin has been dismissed. The former General Hospital actor/singer's (ex-Miguel) nephew withdrew the claims Martin was harassing him and the two participated in an incestuous affair, Variety reports.

In a released statement, Martin's attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila, and Harry Massanet Pastrana said about the development: