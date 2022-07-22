Nephew of General Hospital Alum Ricky Martin Withdraws Incest Allegations
The harassment and incest case against Ricky Martin has been dismissed. The former General Hospital actor/singer's (ex-Miguel) nephew withdrew the claims Martin was harassing him and the two participated in an incestuous affair, Variety reports.
In a released statement, Martin's attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila, and Harry Massanet Pastrana said about the development:
Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.