All My Children and Buffy Alum Sarah Michelle Gellar Sets TV Return in Wolf Pack
Former All My Children and Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar is boarding the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack.
The series is based on books by the same name by Edo Van Belkom. The show will center on two teens caught in a wildfire and injured by a supernatural creature. Afterward, the teens discover they are now werewolves. They develop an intense bond, causing the two to team up. They find two other teens, the adoptive kids of a park ranger, who went through a similar wildfire 16 years prior.
Variety is reporting Gellar will star as Kristin Rasmey, a highly regarded arson investigator who isn't a stranger to personal loss. Authorities call Rasmey to catch the teenage arsonist who started the large wildfire, which might cause the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.