Sarah Michelle Gellar Steven Bergman Photography

Former All My Children and Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar is boarding the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack.

The series is based on books by the same name by Edo Van Belkom. The show will center on two teens caught in a wildfire and injured by a supernatural creature. Afterward, the teens discover they are now werewolves. They develop an intense bond, causing the two to team up. They find two other teens, the adoptive kids of a park ranger, who went through a similar wildfire 16 years prior.

Variety is reporting Gellar will star as Kristin Rasmey, a highly regarded arson investigator who isn't a stranger to personal loss. Authorities call Rasmey to catch the teenage arsonist who started the large wildfire, which might cause the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.