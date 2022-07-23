The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 25-29, 2022

Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) scour Monaco for Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) location.

Bill (Don Diamont) plays the hero.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) decides it’s a good idea to tell Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) she ruins everything she touches.

Sheila seemingly has a lack of options.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ridge and Taylor Head to Monaco to Support Steffy

An unexpected event creates shock waves.

Sheila manipulates Deacon (Sean Kanan) to participate in her latest plan.

Taylor uses a photograph to get results.

Hope (Annika Noelle) stands by as Liam (Scott Clifton) engages in a troublesome conversation.

Zende (Delon de Metz) and Ridge remember they work at Forrester Creations.

Steffy and Finn reunite in Monaco.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!