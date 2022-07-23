Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Manipulates Deacon Into Assisting With Her Latest Plan

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 25-29, 2022
Kimberlin Brown

Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) scour Monaco for Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) location. 

Bill (Don Diamont) plays the hero. 

Finn (Tanner Novlan) decides it’s a good idea to tell Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) she ruins everything she touches. 

Sheila seemingly has a lack of options. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ridge and Taylor Head to Monaco to Support Steffy

An unexpected event creates shock waves. 

Sheila manipulates Deacon (Sean Kanan) to participate in her latest plan. 

Taylor uses a photograph to get results. 

Hope (Annika Noelle) stands by as Liam (Scott Clifton) engages in a troublesome conversation. 

Zende (Delon de Metz) and Ridge remember they work at Forrester Creations. 

Steffy and Finn reunite in Monaco.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Li Unleashes Her Wrath on Sheila

By Joshua BaldwinMay 28, 2022Comment
Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Brooke and Thomas Clash Over Steffy’s Recovery

By Joshua BaldwinApr 29, 2022Comment
Taylor Hayes, Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Taylor Encourages Steffy to Include Sheila in Holiday Festivities

By Joshua BaldwinDec 17, 2021Comment
Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Liam Tells Steffy The Truth About Her Tragic Life

By Joshua BaldwinApr 22, 2022Comment