Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Alexander's Homecoming Causes a Stir in Salem

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 25-29, 2022
Zach Tinker, Robert Scott Wilson

Zach Tinker, Robert Scott Wilson

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Alexander Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) is returning to Salem with a bit of a familiar mug. He shows up shirtless and dripping wet during his first week home, mixing it up with the Kiriakis family. Who or what brings this man back to town?

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Marlena Uses Her Hypnotic Powers to Jar Lucas' Memory

A deadly mugging will also rock Salem next week as Nicole (Arianne Zucker), Eric (Greg Vaughan), Ava (Tamara Braun), and Jake (Brandon Barash) are held at gun point, and things get a little bloody. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sonny Kiriakis, Will Horton, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: It's Homecoming Week in Salem as Favorites Return

By Mike JubinvilleMar 4, 2022Comment
Dr. Marlena Evans, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives Promo: MarDevil Rises Up as Ben And Ciara Make Baby Plans

By Mike JubinvilleOct 8, 2021Comment
Chanel Dupree, Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Chanel and Allie's Lip Lock Trips Up Tripp

By Mike JubinvilleApr 30, 2021Comment
days_spoilers_7_22_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Jake Proposes to Ava Before Tragedy Strikes

By Joshua Baldwin8 hours agoComment