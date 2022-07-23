Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 25-29, 2022

Zach Tinker, Robert Scott Wilson

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Alexander Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) is returning to Salem with a bit of a familiar mug. He shows up shirtless and dripping wet during his first week home, mixing it up with the Kiriakis family. Who or what brings this man back to town?

A deadly mugging will also rock Salem next week as Nicole (Arianne Zucker), Eric (Greg Vaughan), Ava (Tamara Braun), and Jake (Brandon Barash) are held at gun point, and things get a little bloody.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!