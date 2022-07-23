Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of July 25-29, 2022

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) are concerned about what Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) return means.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) sustains an injury.

Kristen gives Gabi (Camila Banus) the business.

A DNA test is performed to determine Shawn Christian’s parentage.

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) do some investigating.

Alexander Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) returns to Salem.

Jake (Brandon Barash) gets spontaneous and proposes to Ava (Tamara Braun).

Jada asks Eric (Greg Vaughan) to go on a date.

Alexander goes at Bonnie (Judi Evans) a bit about Anjelica’s death.

Gabi turns a possible negative situation into an opportunity.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) encounter a newly released Orpheus (George DelHoyo).

Sonny (Zach Tinker) goes IN on Gabi.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) have a standoff.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) makes a decision.

Eric is a strong shoulder for Nicole.

Li (Remington Hoffman) points out some contradictions in Gabi’s statements.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) doles out advice to Roman (Josh Taylor) about Kate (Lauren Koslow)

Kristen and Chloe reach an understanding.

Ava’s world is rocked.

Sonny and Alexander have a conversation about a job at Titan.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) tries to turn tragedy into opportunity.

Chad has a little chat with Sarah.

The grim reaper visits Salem.

