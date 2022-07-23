General Hospital Spoilers for the week of July 25-29, 2022

Charles Shaughnessy

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) make sure they are on the same page.

Sonny thinks Dex (Evan Hofer) could be a replacement for Jason, causing Michael (Chad Duell) to engage in a gleeful celebration.

Esme (Avery Pohl) seeks assistance from Ryan (Jon Lindstrom).

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) takes the stand in Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial.

Brick (Stephen A. Smith) returns to Port Charles for a conversation with Sonny and Dex.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) tries to help Cody (Josh Kelly) win over Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Spencer urges Esme to agree to his plan.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) heads to court.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) has questions for Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Spencer provides neither Trina nor Esme with a complete alibi.

Mac (John J. York) thinks Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) should reevaluate his career path.

Nikolas has an unexpected event planned for Ava (Maura West).

Spencer makes a big choice.

Carly (Laura Wright) tries to get Josslyn (Eden McCoy) to back down.

Esme decides to exit Port Charles.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) begins to get a clue that Nikolas is hiding something.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) support one another before their lives take a less than positive turn.

As Trina is about to take the stand, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) creates an unexpected twist.

