The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of July 25-29, 2022

Tanner Novlan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) uses Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) love to get himself out of his medical prison.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) tells Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam (Scott Clifton) that Finn is alive, and word starts to get around.

Meanwhile, Finn's lone goal is to reunite with his grieving wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!