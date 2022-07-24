Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Nick Delivers a Knock Out Punch to Ashland

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of July 25-29, 2022
Joshua Morrow

Joshua Morrow

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Ashland (Robert Newman) confronts Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in a rage. When she puts him off, he grabs her by her arms. She pushes him away, then Nick (Joshua Morrow) enters the picture.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Fears Grow as Ashland's Anger Cuts Loose

Nick gets angry at Ashland and punches him. Ashland crash lands with a thud on the fireplace hearth. Nick yells at the bloodied mogul, but he's unresponsive.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr_promo_7_17_2022
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Fears Grow as Ashland's Anger Cuts Loose

By Mike JubinvilleJul 17, 2022Comment
yr_promo_6_26_2022
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Victoria Makes a Solid Plan to Take Down Her Family

By Mike JubinvilleJun 26, 2022Comment
Dr. Nate Hastings Jr., The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Nate Tries to Force Ashland's Hand About His Lies

By Mike JubinvilleMar 13, 2022Comment
Ashland Locke, Victoria Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Victoria Sides With Ashland and Unleashes Her Fury on Victor

By Mike JubinvilleMar 6, 2022Comment