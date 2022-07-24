The Young and the Restless Promo: Nick Delivers a Knock Out Punch to Ashland
The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of July 25-29, 2022
Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!
Ashland (Robert Newman) confronts Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in a rage. When she puts him off, he grabs her by her arms. She pushes him away, then Nick (Joshua Morrow) enters the picture.
Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Fears Grow as Ashland's Anger Cuts Loose
Nick gets angry at Ashland and punches him. Ashland crash lands with a thud on the fireplace hearth. Nick yells at the bloodied mogul, but he's unresponsive.
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!