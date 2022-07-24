The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of July 25-29, 2022

Joshua Morrow

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Ashland (Robert Newman) confronts Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in a rage. When she puts him off, he grabs her by her arms. She pushes him away, then Nick (Joshua Morrow) enters the picture.

Nick gets angry at Ashland and punches him. Ashland crash lands with a thud on the fireplace hearth. Nick yells at the bloodied mogul, but he's unresponsive.

