This week on Days of Our Lives, Jake (Brandon Barash) gets real about his romance with Ava (Tamara Braun). Barash told Soap Opera Digest:

I think it's safe to say that Jake was kind of terrified of Ava at one point. It's one of those things where you take two people out of the context of where they're used to seeing one another, which, in this case, is in the Philadelphia mob. Then you put them in a situation where they're forced to coexist, and they realize there's more between them than they bargained for.

After Ava opens up about wanting to be a new woman, Jake returns the favor by opening up, too. Barash explained:

He was feeling defeated, then he met Ava. He didn't really think anything of it at first, but once he let his guard down, he thought, 'In for a penny, in for a pound. There may be more to this than what's in the bedroom.'

The pair head to the town square, where Jake realizes he wants forever with the mob princess. But will wedded bliss be in the couple's future? Barash teased: