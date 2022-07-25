Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Torn Apart

Nicholas Chavez

Nicholas Chavez

This week on General Hospital, sides are being chosen. 

In a voiceover, Nina (Cynthia Watros) asks someone whose side are they on. Could it be Sonny (Maurice Benard)?

At the courthouse, Esme (Avery Pohl) tells both Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) she's ending things right there and right now. Is their little tryst about to be exposed?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Over at GH, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) yells at Brando (Johnny Wactor) for trying to control her. Will she finally get help?

At the Metro Court pool, Sonny tells Nina that if she can't deal with things, then they won't be able to work. 

Watch the promo below!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ava Jerome, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Ava Urges Trina to Throw Spencer Under The Bus

By Joshua BaldwinJul 8, 2022Comment
Lucy Coe, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Lucy Pushes Martin to Come Clean With Valentin

By Joshua BaldwinApr 29, 2022Comment
Spencer Cassadine. General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Promo: Chaos Erupts in Port Charles

By Jillian BoweApr 11, 2022Comment
gh_spoilers_6_25_2022
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Esme Blackmails Nikolas to Regain Access to Spring Ridge

By Joshua BaldwinJun 25, 2022Comment