General Hospital Promo: Torn Apart

Nicholas Chavez

This week on General Hospital, sides are being chosen.

In a voiceover, Nina (Cynthia Watros) asks someone whose side are they on. Could it be Sonny (Maurice Benard)?

At the courthouse, Esme (Avery Pohl) tells both Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) she's ending things right there and right now. Is their little tryst about to be exposed?

Over at GH, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) yells at Brando (Johnny Wactor) for trying to control her. Will she finally get help?

At the Metro Court pool, Sonny tells Nina that if she can't deal with things, then they won't be able to work.

Watch the promo below!