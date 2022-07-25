Jack Wagner Breaks Silence After Son's Death

Steven Bergman Photography

Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco Jones, General Hospital; ex-Nick Marone, The Bold and the Beautiful) has broken his silence online one month after his son Harrison's death. Wagner posted a video on Instagram of himself in an airport heading to Vancouver, B.C. to start filming the tenth season of Hallmark's When Calls the Heart.

Wagner stated to fans:

Thank you all so much for the love and support you've sent me. It's helped me more than you'll ever know. Getting ready to head up to Vancouver to start season 10 of When Calls the Heart. Beyond excited and grateful for that, so thank you also for that. I'll be sending some behind-the-scenes footage this year, hopefully it will make you laugh.

Wagner's youngest son with ex-wife Kristina Wagner (Felicia, GH) was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood on June 6. The two set up the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in the wake of his death at New Life House, a recovery community. The scholarship was created to help young men who aren't able to afford the program to get sober from their addictions.

