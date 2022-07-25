Ratings, Rants, and Raves: General Hospital Ties The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful in Key Demos

Cynthia Watros

Soap Opera Network has posted the soap opera ratings for the week of July 11-15, 2022. Each of the daytime dramas were at least partially preempted on Tuesday, July 12. Therefore, any ratings posted for those days do not count towards these totals. The numbers for the four daytime dramas were pretty lackluster across the board. Let’s get into it…

General Hospital (2.047 million/1.4) dropped 13,000 total viewers for the week, as Nina (Cynthia Watros) decided to keep her newly acquired half of The Metro Court because Carly (Laura Wright) would rather retain her pride than pad her bank account. The aforementioned purchase of The Metro Court caused stress for Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), drama for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina, but pushed Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly closer together. The ABC daytime drama tied both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless amongst Women 18-49 and posted gains amongst Women 25-54, tying B&B. GH dropped 72,000 total viewers from the same week in 2020.

Days of Our Lives (1.650 million/1.1) dropped 21,000 total viewers for the week as Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) was arrested for both kidnapping and suspicion of murder. The result of Lucas’ admission was the conclusion of this installment of Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney): The Mini-Series, as she eviscerated Belle (Martha Madison) for sleeping with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and declared herself done with both him and Lucas. DAYS dipped a bit in the key demo of Women 25-54, but was the only daytime drama to post a gain this week, as it managed to gain 7,000 total viewers from the same week in 2020. The NBC daytime drama sits 397,000 total viewers back from GH.

Y&R (3.279 million/2.2) dropped 85,000 total viewers for the week as Diane (Susan Walters) continued to play Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) like a fiddle. Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) considered teaming up with Ashland (Robert Newman) and prepared to sacrifice his relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope) to guarantee her future with Newman Media. The CBS daytime drama dropped slightly amongst Women 18-49 and dropped 67,000 total viewers from the same week in 2020.

B&B (2.954 million/2.0) dropped 106,000 total viewers as Finn (Tanner Novlan) found his voice irritating Mama Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to no end, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) celebrated their umpteenth reunion. The CBS daytime drama dropped amongst both Women 18-49 (but still managed to tie Y&R) and Women 25-54. B&B dropped 25,000 total viewers from the same week in 2020, and currently sits 325,000 total viewers back from Y&R.

