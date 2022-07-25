Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Nikki and Phyllis Hatch a Plot Against Diane

Melody Thomas Scott and Michelle Stafford

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) snaps at his cousin Devon (Bryton James). 

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) gives some advice to her ex-love Adam (Mark Grossman).

Phyllis/Nikki: The ladies devise a plan to take Diane (Susan Walters) down from the inside out. Both Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) decide Red should work over at Marchetti, where she can low-key tank Diane. 

Phyllis decides she will step back from the Grand Phoenix to commit to the plan. Phyllis goes to Summer (Allison Lanier) for a job, but Summer is suspicious of her mom's request. Summer did offer her mom a job there before Phyllis turned it down, so why is she interested now? Will the plan crash and burn before it takes off?

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) jumps into action to clean up a mess. Look for Victor to go to lengths to protect Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and contain a crisis in the Newman family.

Nikki: The socialite helps Nick (Joshua Morrow) with an issue. 

Diane: The architect makes headway with Jack (Peter Bergman).

Sally: The spunky redhead (Courtney Hope) wants a fresh start with Adam. 

Nick/Victoria: The Newman siblings make a stunning discovery involving Ashland (Robert Newman). Watch for Nick to drop some bad news.

Michael: The legal ace (Christian LeBlanc) gets a new job.

Mariah: She (Camryn Grimes) keeps a secret from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

