Vincent Irizarry Back to The Bold and The Beautiful This Week

Vincent Irizarry

Vincent Irizarry (ex-David, All My Children; ex-Deimos, Days of Our Lives; ex-Lujack/Nick, Guiding Light; ex-Scott, Santa Barbara; ex-David, The Young and the Restless) is set to reprise the role of Dr. Jordan Armstrong on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Emmy-winning actor posted on his Instagram:

Irizarry has made appearances on B&B as Armstrong since 2019.