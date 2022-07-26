Skip to main content

Alyssa Farah Griffin Reportedly in Negotiations to Join The View

Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House Director of Strategic Communications for Donald Trump, is in "final talks" to join The View as its new conservative co-host, Variety reports. She has previously served as guest co-host on the ABC chatfest.

Several insiders told the trade website that execs have picked Farah Griffin to be part of the panel for The View's 26th season, debuting autumn 2022. Two sources noted that Farah Griffin's deal has not been finalized yet, adding that it is likely to go through. If she does sign on to the show, the announcement will probably come in the next few weeks, a source familiar with The View informed Variety.

Farah Griffin worked as ex-Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary from 2017 to 2019. Her other roles before heading to the Trump White House included press secretary for the U.S. Department of Defense; Farah Griffin served as communications director from April to December 2020.

A rep for The View told Variety:

We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned.

A rep for Farah Griffin did not reply to the site's request for comment.

