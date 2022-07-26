Chris Haston for NBC

Robert Scott Wilson might be playing a new character on Days of Our Lives in Alex Kiriakis, but his is a familiar face to viewers. In fact, he played serial killer-turned-romantic lead Ben Weston from 2014 to 2022. How does the actor help distinguish Alex from Ben? Wilson opened up to Soap Opera Digest.

In some ways, Alex and Ben's backgrounds couldn't be more different. Alex is a ladies' man and successful businessperson from a wealthy family, while Ben was a blue-collar worker with a criminal dad. Wilson explained:

Obviously, wardrobe is completely different. This guy is not Ben Weston. He is a very rich, very successful businessman. He’s very into fashion. So attire is one thing. We switched up the hair, too. We kind of threw around tousled-down bangs for something different. He rocks some glasses, which I wanted to do and Albert mentioned. We had to figure out what we wanted to do without pushing it too hard. We’re not trying to fool anybody, but we’ve got to make a visual thing. As Ben, I always wore very dark colors. This guy’s a little more vibrant. He’s not an ex-serial killer. He’s a playboy businessman, and he’s got money. It’s a completely different vibe across the board. It’s night and day.

Delving into a new character proved a challenge for Wilson. He stated:

I had a lot to figure out. I had all these questions about who he was and why he does the things that he does and all the backstory. There is a lot of legwork that we have to do as actors to figure out what we’re doing each day to make it as honest as possible and to understand where this guy is coming from. This is something that presented itself to me to let me flex my range and jump into something completely different from Ben. Day one on the set, I realized that we had something special, because of who I’m surrounded by — Wally Kurth [Justin], Zach Tinker [Sonny], Judi Evans [Bonnie] and John Aniston [Victor], who’s a legend. I’m working with some great people. They’re the coolest family in town. They’ve got everybody.

He noted: