Jeopardy!'s Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Primed to Reprise Hosting Duties For Season 39

YouTube

Fans will likely see familiar faces at the iconic Jeopardy! lectern next season. According to Deadline's sources, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are in the midst of finalizing their deals to host Season 39 of the gameshow. A source for Sony Pictures TV, the producer behind Jeopardy!, would not comment.

Bialik's negotiations are reportedly focused on her availability, as the actress is also starring and EPing the sitcom Call Me Kat. She is expected to reprise her role helming Celebrity Jeopardy!, as well.

Bialik and Jennings split hosting duties of the main syndicated program during much of Season 38 after the departure of Mike Richards.