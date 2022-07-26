Skip to main content

The Talk's Natalie Morales to Guest on The Young and The Restless

Natalie Morales

The Talk panelist Natalie Morales is heading to another CBS mainstay. The journalist is set to guest on The Young and the Restless, reports Soap Opera Digest.

Morales will play investigative reporter Talia Morgan. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and partner-in-crime Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) enlist Talia to get the dirt on nemesis Diane (Susan Walters). The character will appear in multiple episodes.

Morales said on The Talk:

I’m having so much fun.

Watch for Talia Morgan to make her Genoa City debut on August 17.

