Whoopi Goldberg Returns as Narrator of ABC News' True-Crime Series The Con

Steven Bergman Photography

The View's Whoopi Goldberg is bringing her talents to other ABC News programs. A new press release announced that the EGOT winner will return to narrate Season 2 of true-crime series The Con. Goldberg will take viewers behind the scenes of outrageous stories of con artists' deception and fraudulent activity, the fallout from these crimes, and victims' hopes for justice.

Laci Mosley of the podcast Scam Goddess will make weekly featured appearances, sharing her expertise. The first episode of Season 2 tells the story of Aubrey Lee Price, a pastor and financial advisor who disappeared after he lost investors' cash. The Con also tells the story of the surprising way in which Price was found and features an interview with his victims and Price himself.

Senior EP of The Con is David Sloan, while Carrie Cook is EP for ABC News. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman also serve executive producers on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), part of Sony Pictures Television, along with executive producer/showrunner John Henshaw.

The Con Season 2 premieres July 28 at 10 PM EST on ABC and airs next day on demand and on Hulu.