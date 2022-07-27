Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives' Molly Burnett Tapped For Law and Order: SVU

Former soap starlets are doing big things! Days of Our Lives' Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) has signed on to Law and Order: SVU as a new detective. General Hospital alum Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina) will lend her voice to an upcoming animated series, while The Young and the Restless grad Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith) will lead Season 2 of her series Chucky.

As the World Turns

Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) has signed on to the Netflix reboot of Spy Kids

Days of Our Lives

Victor Alfieri (ex-Franco) stars in Lifetime's The Art of Passion, airing August 7 at 8 PM EST

Staci Greason (ex-Isabella) has released a new novel, All the Girls in Town, out now

(ex-Isabella) has released a new novel, All the Girls in Town, out now Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) has joined Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in a recurring role for the show's 24th season; she will play Detective Grace Muncy, who has experience working with gangs and is skilled at her job

Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) has joined the Amazon Original drama series Wilderness

General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina) will voice Robby Malto in Nickelodeon's Transformers: EarthSpark, out later this year on Paramount+

Guiding Light

Andrea Navedo (ex-Theresa) appears in the supernatural teen romance B. Loved, out on Valentine's Day 2023

One Life to Live

Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer) stars in Lifetime's Bodyguard Seduction, airing August 27 at 8 PM EST

The Young and the Restless