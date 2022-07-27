Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives' Molly Burnett Tapped For Law and Order: SVU

Former soap starlets are doing big things! Days of Our Lives' Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) has signed on to Law and Order: SVU as a new detective. General Hospital alum Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina) will lend her voice to an upcoming animated series, while The Young and the Restless grad Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith) will lead Season 2 of her series Chucky.

As the World Turns

  • Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) has signed on to the Netflix reboot of Spy Kids

Days of Our Lives

  • Victor Alfieri (ex-Franco) stars in Lifetime's The Art of Passion, airing August 7 at 8 PM EST
  • Staci Greason (ex-Isabella) has released a new novel, All the Girls in Town, out now
  • Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) has joined Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in a recurring role for the show's 24th season; she will play Detective Grace Muncy, who has experience working with gangs and is skilled at her job
  • Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) has joined the Amazon Original drama series Wilderness

General Hospital

  • Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina) will voice Robby Malto in Nickelodeon's Transformers: EarthSpark, out later this year on Paramount+

Guiding Light

  • Andrea Navedo (ex-Theresa) appears in the supernatural teen romance B. Loved, out on Valentine's Day 2023

One Life to Live

  • Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer) stars in Lifetime's Bodyguard Seduction, airing August 27 at 8 PM EST

The Young and the Restless

  • Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) stars in/EPs the drama series The Never Game, which was just given a pilot order by CBS; it is based on the book of the same name by Jeffrey Deaver
  • Brytni Sarpy (Elena) lends her voice to the new video game As Dusk Falls
  • Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith) reprises her role in Season 2 of USA Network and Syfy's Chucky, debuting October 5 at 9 PM EST

