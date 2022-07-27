Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1054: Mrs. Doubtfire and Nanny McPhee

DC

On episode #1054 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Li is alive on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, would Bill really take in a woman covered in dirt he discovered in an alley? Steffy checks into a facility.

Robert Scott Wilson takes on a new role at Days of Our Lives. Elia Cantu makes her debut. Lucas remembers seeing Sara at the DiMera mansion. Orpheus and the Salem Squad go free.

RELATED: First Impressions: Robert Scott Wilson as Alexander Kiriakis on DAYS

Trina's trial begins on General Hospital. Who is Austin working for and does anyone care?

Victoria takes control of Newman on The Young and the Restless. Ashland lurks about Victoria's house. Nikki, Ashley and Phyllis team up against Diane.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, Mike Jubinville, JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Melodie Aikels.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.