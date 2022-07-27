Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies Confirms Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as Season 39 Hosts

YouTube

Jeopardy! is definitively welcoming back Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as hosts for Season 39. Executive producer Michael Davies posted the news in a letter on the Jeopardy! official site.

Davies enthused:

With Mayim and Ken hosting, the show is considerably up in viewership year over year, with more than 27M viewers tuning in each week this season. When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and syndication is declining, this has been a quite remarkable season: we’re the most-watched entertainment show on all of television. Yes, all of television.

The two will once again divide duties. Davies explained:

Ken will kick off the season in September, host the inaugural Second Chance competition and the heavily anticipated Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and many, many more. His initial hosting run will take us through December.

He added: