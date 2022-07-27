Skip to main content

WATCH: Robert Newman Announces Exit From The Young and The Restless (VIDEO)

Robert Newman, The Young and the Restless

Robert Newman is out at The Young and the Restless as conniving tycoon Ashland Locke. The actor posted a YouTube video in which he confirmed his exit.

He thanked Y&R fans and shared:

Just to clarify, the scenes you saw the other day, Ashland dying at the hands of Nick [Joshua Morrow], were in fact my last scenes on the show, the end of my contract. Those were shot about five weeks ago.

He added:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

And since then, I have come home, three thousand miles away from L.A., home to my family, to my lovely wife Britt [Helfer], to my son and daughter-in-law, Connor and Caroline, and to my fantastic two young grandsons, Leo and Rocky, and my daughter Kendal, and I couldn't be happier about that.

He then gave a shoutout to the soap's cast and crew before saying:

Maybe I'll see you again one day; you'll never know.

Watch Newman's farewell below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Robert Newman, The Young the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Robert Newman's First Y&R Airdate Announced

By Carly SilverFeb 2, 2022Comment
Robert Newman, The Young and the Restless, Guiding Light
The Young and the Restless

Robert Newman Delves Into The Mindset of Y&R's Ashland

By Carly SilverMay 12, 2022Comment
Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Robert Newman: "I Already Feel Like This Show is Quite a Bit Like Succession"

By Carly SilverFeb 15, 2022Comment
Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Robert Newman Opens Up About Becoming Y&R's Ashland Locke

By Carly SilverFeb 8, 2022Comment