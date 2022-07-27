Monty Brinton/CBS

Robert Newman is out at The Young and the Restless as conniving tycoon Ashland Locke. The actor posted a YouTube video in which he confirmed his exit.

He thanked Y&R fans and shared:

Just to clarify, the scenes you saw the other day, Ashland dying at the hands of Nick [Joshua Morrow], were in fact my last scenes on the show, the end of my contract. Those were shot about five weeks ago.

He added:

And since then, I have come home, three thousand miles away from L.A., home to my family, to my lovely wife Britt [Helfer], to my son and daughter-in-law, Connor and Caroline, and to my fantastic two young grandsons, Leo and Rocky, and my daughter Kendal, and I couldn't be happier about that.

He then gave a shoutout to the soap's cast and crew before saying:

Maybe I'll see you again one day; you'll never know.

Watch Newman's farewell below.