A bit of "Sinn" is coming to The Talk this week. The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Tanner Novlan (Finn) are heading to the gabfest on Friday. The two will discuss their current storyline and more on the CBS talk show.

