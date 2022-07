Elisabeth Hasselbeck to Return to The View August 3

Steven Bergman Photography

Ex-The View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck is returning to her old stomping grounds. The conservative commentator will guest on the ABC News talk show August 3.

She told People:

It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children's book, 'Flashlight Night,' and as always tackle hot topics! Pray for me y'all!

Hasselbeck previously sat on the panel from 2003 to 2013.