Joy Behar: "I’m a Powerful Person on The View"
The View co-host Joy Behar isn't known for holding her opinions back. In a retrospective on her career in Time, she discussed her forthright approach in daytiem and beyond.
Behar is used to speaking her truth onstage as a comedian. She reflected:
You have a power when you have that microphone. People don’t like it. They don’t like it that I’m a powerful person on The View, saying things that they don’t like, but I’m sorry, that is where I’m at. I’m a powerful person on The View; I was a powerful person as a comedian holding a microphone. Too bad.
She noted she doesn't go looking for criticism of her opinions, opining that intention is everything when sharing. Behar said:
This whole idea of canceling people for what they say, I’d say the answer to that is, What was your intention? Everything that I got into trouble for was not intentional.
For example, on a 2015 episode, she asked why Miss Colorado Kelley Johnson, a nurse, was wearing a stethoscope during the Miss America pageant. Behar faced backlash. Looking back on her comments, she mused:
I didn’t understand what I was saying, to tell you the truth, right? That’s the thing about the show, it could be an accident in the moment, you’re looking at something, you say something, and then it’s taken completely out of context.