Joy Behar: "I’m a Powerful Person on The View"

The View co-host Joy Behar isn't known for holding her opinions back. In a retrospective on her career in Time, she discussed her forthright approach in daytiem and beyond.

Behar is used to speaking her truth onstage as a comedian. She reflected:

You have a power when you have that microphone. People don’t like it. They don’t like it that I’m a powerful person on The View, saying things that they don’t like, but I’m sorry, that is where I’m at. I’m a powerful person on The View; I was a powerful person as a comedian holding a microphone. Too bad.

She noted she doesn't go looking for criticism of her opinions, opining that intention is everything when sharing. Behar said:

This whole idea of canceling people for what they say, I’d say the answer to that is, What was your intention? Everything that I got into trouble for was not intentional.

For example, on a 2015 episode, she asked why Miss Colorado Kelley Johnson, a nurse, was wearing a stethoscope during the Miss America pageant. Behar faced backlash. Looking back on her comments, she mused: