Skip to main content

WATCH: General Hospital's Tabyana Ali on Trina's Love Interests: "It’s Going to be a Hard Decision" (VIDEO)

Tabyana Ali

General Hospital's Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is on trial in Port Charles..and is the object of two men's affections. Which guy is right for her: Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) or Rory (Michael Blake Kruse)? Ali dished all to ABC7 Chicago.

She shared:

You know what? It’s going to be a hard decision. Spencer and Trina have had all this history together and they have a lot of chemistry, but the thing is that he’s kind of like the bad boy, the rebel, but she likes that about him 'cause he’s so spontaneous. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

However, good-guy cop Rory is also an option. She added:

Rory, on the other hand, is more of a good guy, and she likes that about him, too. He’s less drama, you know. So I don’t know, honestly, how Trina is going to pick between them because they’re both honestly great options.

Peep the chat below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Trina Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH's Tabyana Ali Talks Possible Love Triangle For Trina

By Carly SilverJun 3, 2022Comment
Michael Blake Kruse, General Hospital
General Hospital

Michael Blake Kruse Gives a Peek at Officer Rory on GH

By Jillian BoweApr 7, 2022Comment
gh_spoilers_6_25_2022
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Esme Blackmails Nikolas to Regain Access to Spring Ridge

By Joshua BaldwinJun 25, 2022Comment
Nikolas Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: A Drunken Nikolas Provides Esme an Opportunity For Seduction

By Joshua BaldwinMay 28, 2022Comment