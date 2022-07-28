WATCH: General Hospital's Tabyana Ali on Trina's Love Interests: "It’s Going to be a Hard Decision" (VIDEO)
General Hospital's Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is on trial in Port Charles..and is the object of two men's affections. Which guy is right for her: Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) or Rory (Michael Blake Kruse)? Ali dished all to ABC7 Chicago.
She shared:
You know what? It’s going to be a hard decision. Spencer and Trina have had all this history together and they have a lot of chemistry, but the thing is that he’s kind of like the bad boy, the rebel, but she likes that about him 'cause he’s so spontaneous.
However, good-guy cop Rory is also an option. She added:
Rory, on the other hand, is more of a good guy, and she likes that about him, too. He’s less drama, you know. So I don’t know, honestly, how Trina is going to pick between them because they’re both honestly great options.
Peep the chat below.