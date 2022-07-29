The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 1-5, 2022

Tanner Novlan

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is stunned to see that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is not so dead after all.

The Forrester family discovers new information about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Hope (Annika Noelle) cause a stir on social media.

The reunion in Monaco begins!

Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Steffy have it OUT about her decision to keep Finn a secret.

Sheila finds Deacon (Sean Kanan) and tells him EVERYTHING.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor bond in Monaco.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Sheila Manipulates Deacon Into Assisting With Her Latest Plan

Deacon shares his ideas with Hope.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is less than thrilled with Hope’s actions.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) informs Hope about his plans to be a full-time father to Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Chief Baker (Dan Martin) asks Deacon if he has information about Sheila.

Steffy teases Ridge and Taylor about their reconnection.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!