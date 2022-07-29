Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of August 1-5, 2022

Kyle Lowder

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) get to know each other a little better.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) returns to Salem to fight Evan (Brock Kelly) for her son.

Li (Remington Hoffman) and Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) have a sit down.

Shawn Douglas learns the truth about Shawn Christian’s paternity.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) has a surprise family reunion.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) learn vital information.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) tries to negotiate a truce with Kristen (Stacey Haiduk).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) has another proposition for Chad (Billy Flynn).

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) attempts to reconnect with Xander.

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) has a proposition for Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Eric (Greg Vaughan) tries to stop Chad’s spiraling.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) bonds with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

Johnny (Carson Boatman) charms Paulina (Jackée Harry) into helping his cause.

Jada makes her interest in Eric clear when she asks him on a date.

Marlena hypnotizes Sarah.

For some reason, Kristen is stunned by Dr. Rolf’s latest focus.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) has questions for Gwen.

Rex (Kyle Lowder) returns to Salem providing Sarah with information about the night of Abigail’s murder.

Paulina chats with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) about Eric.

Gwen happens upon a mask.

Evan goes missing after his encounter with Jan Spears.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!