General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 1-5, 2022

Tajh Bellow, Katelyn MacMullen

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

The confrontation between Ava (Maura West) and Esme (Avery Pohl) has a fatal outcome.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) recovers an important memory.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) support one another.

A riled-up Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) encounters Nina.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) tells Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) she may have leukemia.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) goes to Sonny (Maurice Benard) for advice.

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) returns to Port Charles to visit her daddy.

Sonny puts Dex (Evan Hofer) to work.

Sasha, Maxie (Kirsten Storms), and Lucy (Lynn Herring) get back to work at Deception.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has a chat with Jordan (Tanisha Harper) about his career path.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) recruits Spinelli’s (Bradford Anderson) help with her latest case.

Willow works to confirm her diagnosis while still keeping the secret from Michael (Chad Duell).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) investigates Esme’s connection to Oz (Max Faugno).

Sam draws near as Michael is making a sketchy phone call.

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) have a sit down about their bet.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) both re-take the stand in Trina’s trial.

Finn’s (Michael Easton) support of Elizabeth garners surprising results.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Dante encounter each other at the Metro Court swimming hole.

