Days of Our Lives Promo: Dr. Rolf Directs The Focus of His Mad Science on The Fresh Remains of Jake DiMera

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of August 1-5, 2022
Richard Wharton

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

As we saw this last week, Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash) was shot and seemingly killed by Greg the thief. Next week, Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) have isolated Jake’s body from University Hospital.

It appears that Dr. Rolf has tried to use his very special “mad science” to bring him back to life. He declares to Kristen he has one more trick up his sleeve. She commands him to do it! What will happen?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

