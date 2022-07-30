Tabyana Ali

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of July 18-25, 2022. The ratings news is fairly solid across the daytime slate with weekly and yearly gains in abundance, and no preemptions in sight. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, both The Price is Right and Let’s Make A Deal aired repeat episodes all week, but still managed to retain most of their usual audience.

TPIR averaged 3.948 million total viewers across both half hours throughout the week, representing only a loss of 96,000 weekly viewers. TPIR held steady across all key demos and actually managed to gain 2,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021. LMAD averaged 2.516 million total viewers across both half hours throughout the week, representing a loss of only 2,000 viewers for the week, and a minimal 11,000 viewers from the same week in 2021.

On the talk show front, all shows in this genre held steady across all key demos. Today 3rd Hour (1.974 million/1.4) was the big winner of the week, gaining 119,000 total viewers - the largest weekly gain of any daytime broadcast entry. NBC sister show, Today with Hoda and Jenna (1.474 million/1.0) gained 101,000 total viewers for the week. The View (2.224 million/1.6) was ABC’s most watched daytime show, gaining 66,000 total viewers for the week.

On the daytime drama front, General Hospital (2.152 million/1.5) gained 105,000 total viewers, the most total viewers of any daytime drama and the second largest gain in all of daytime for the week. GH focused on the commencement of Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) long-awaited trial for revenge porn featuring Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) belligerent testimony and Rory’s (Michael Blake Kruse) less than helpful recounting of events, as well as Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Cody’s (Josh Kelly) scintillating barn date. GH had a mixed bag in key demos holding steady amongst Women 18-49, while also tying The Bold and the Beautiful, but dropping a bit with Women 25-54. To add a cherry on top of the sundae, GH added 14,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021. This week GH sits 869,000 total viewers behind B&B.

The Young and the Restless (3.381 million/2.3) gained adding 102,000 total viewers for the week - the show’s best weekly numbers in six weeks. The perennial #1 daytime drama featured Adam’s (Mark Grossman) “selfless” breakup with Sally (Courtney Hope), and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) developing Genoa City’s version of The Witches of Eastwick in order to take down Diane (Susan Walters). Y&R held steady in all key demos and gained 11,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021.

The Bold and the Beautiful (3.021 million/2.0) gained 67,000 total viewers for the week and a VERY healthy 155,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021. For the week, B&B featured Taylor (Krista Allen) and Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) ADORABLE flirtation, and Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) continued frustration with Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) unwillingness to shut up and bond with his mother! B&B broke even in all key demos, but lagged a bit from year to year. This week, B&B sits 360,000 total viewers behind Y&R.

Days of Our Lives (1.638 million/1.1) was the only daytime drama to minimally drop in total viewers, losing 12,000 total viewers for the week and a minuscule 7,000 viewers from the same week in 2021. For the week, DAYS featured Allie (Lindsay Arnold) telling Johnny (Carson Boatman) she wished she had “absorbed him in the womb” as they continued their vying for Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) affections, and Orpheus (George DelHoyo) negotiated the pardoning of the Legion of Doom. DAYS held steady amongst Women 18-49 while gaining ground with Women 25-54, tying GH. This week, DAYS sits 514,000 total viewers being GH.

