Days of Our Lives Alum Ayda Field Williams to Guest on The Bold and The Beautiful

Former Days of Our Lives actress Ayda Field Williams is heading to The Bold and the Beautiful this week. Field Williams, who played mob princess Angela Moroni on DAYS from 2000 to 2001, will make a guest appearance as Cecile on B&B today. The show's official Instagram account posted:

Since being on DAYS, Field Williams starred in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Back to You; she is perhaps best known, though, for her work in the UK. Married to British pop icon Robbie Williams, Field Williams has been a panelist on British chatfest Loose Women, judged The X Factor, and appeared on UK TV shows like Fresh Meat and Paranoid.