Naomi Matsuda

Naomi Matsuda has made quite the name for herself since joining The Bold and the Beautiful. Her character, Li Finnegan, is not only Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) adopted mother, but also villain Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) current nemesis. How does the actress feel about squaring off against the soap legend?

“I’m so blessed to be in scenes with her [Brown],” says Matsuda. “I’m learning so much from her.

Kimberlin Brown, Naomi Matsuda YouTube

Matsuda goes on to share how Brown helps her out on set. “She’s so generous. She’s so wonderful. She’s such a sweetheart. She has my back always! She’ll say, ‘Naomi, step to the right, and then the camera will get you better!”

B&B fans were shocked to learn recently that Li was keeping a presumed dead Finn alive in a secret location. Sheila eventually discovered the truth, leading to a near deadly confrontation between the two mothers. What can viewers expect now that Li has been rescued by Bill Spencer?

Naomi Matsuda/Steven Bergman

“You have got to stay tuned,” teases Matsuda. “It’s about to get bonkers!”