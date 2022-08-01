The Good Dish's Jamika Pessoa to Guest on General Hospital August 5

The Good Dish co-host Jamika Pessoa is guesting on another daytime show. The chef is appearing on General Hospital this Friday, August 5.

In the latest of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, Pessoa said:

I was losing my mind. I was like, wait, General Hospital? Like, the General Hospital?

As a child, she watched soaps with her grandmother. And the Food Network Star finalist has plenty of daytime connections today. While filming GH, she ran into Cameron Mathison (Drew), on whose former talk show Home & Family she made several appearances. Pessoa added:

That was so great; it was comforting to see a familiar face. And once I got onto the set, everyone was so friendly. You would think on a soap opera, people would be divas, but no! Everyone was so welcoming. I really enjoyed the camaraderie with everyone.

Pessoa loved her time on the soap, commenting: