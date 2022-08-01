The Talk Executive Producer Heather Gray Dead at 50

CBS

The Talk executive producer Heather Gray has passed away at age 50, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. She died July 30 in Los Angeles; the cause of death was "an unforgiving disease," according to CBS, that has not been specified.

Gray signed on to The Talk as senior supervising producer partway through its first season. In Season 2, she became co-EP and was promoted to executive producer in August 2019. She brought home two Daytime Emmys in the category of Best Talk Show, Entertainment, in both 2016 and 2018, also winning an NAACP Image Award in 2016. Gray previously won two Daytime Emmys as supervising producer for The Tyra Banks Show.

Some of her coworkers expressed sorrow on social media. The official show account tweeted:

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots posted on Instagram:

Loni Love added:

A letter to The Talk cast and crew was sent out from network president/CEO George Cheeks, CBS Network Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, CBS Studios president David Stapf, CBS Network Entertainment senior executive VP programming Thom Sherman, CBS Network Entertainment executive VP current programs Amy Reisenbach, and CBS Network Entertainment senior VP daytime programs Laurie Seidman. In part, it read: