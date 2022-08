BREAKING NEWS: Trevor St. John Heads to The Young and The Restless!

Trevor St. John Steven Bergman Photography

Former One Life to Live star Trevor St. John is heading back to daytime. St. John, best known for his role as Todd Manning/Victor Lord Jr. on the defunct ABC soap, has signed on to The Young and the Restless.

Deadline is reporting St. John starts taping on the number-one daytime drama this month and for now the show is keeping his role closely guarded.

No word on St. John's first airdate.