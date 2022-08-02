Daytime Confidential Episode #1055: Soap Opera Scenery Chewer of the Year Already Locked Down?

DC

On episode #1055 of the Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels dive into the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Has the Soap Opera Scenery Chewer of the Year already been locked down?

Li and Finn reunite on The Bold and the Beautiful. Finn tries to get to Steffy. Sheila makes an escape.

Jake is shot on Days of Our Lives. Gabi schemes to keep control of DiMera. Doctor Rolf has a plan. Alexander Kiriakis stirs things up in Salem.

Ava finds out that Nikolas and Esme slept together on General Hospital. Ryan tells Esme there's nowhere she can hide from him only to have Ava tell her she'll put her where no one can find her. Spencer tells the truth on the stand.

Is Ashland really dead on The Young and the Restless. What is going on with Victoria's story. What she told Chance doesn't match up what happened. Sally learns the truth about Adam leaving Newman.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Disney, Marvel

On episode #123 of the Geek Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels and Mo Walker dive into Thor: Love and Thunder. How does it compare to previous Thor movies like Thor: Ragnarok?

From Natalie Portman's return as Jane to Russel Crow's cameo as Zeus, they react to it all.

Find out which character created the most debate amongst the GC crew.

All this and much more on the latest Geek Confidential podcast!

