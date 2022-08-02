ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

General Hospital's Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth Webber) is celebrating 25 years as a Port Charles mainstay. She debuted in the role on August 1, 1997, and in honor of her quarter-century on the ABC soap, she looked back on working with some of her scene partners with Soap Opera Digest.

Liz rose to popularity through her relationship with Lucky (first played by Jonathan Jackson). Of working with Jackson, Herbst said:

I don’t know that there are enough words to express how much I absolutely loved working with Jonathan. He taught me so much, right from the beginning, when it comes to acting and preparing and listening to each other. He’s just such a beautiful soul. When I look back at Elizabeth’s life in Port Charles, Lucky is one of the highlights. Even though they had their ups and downs, he really helped her become who she is today.

Besides Liz and Lucky, one of Liz's most important relationships came with Jason (Steve Burton). Herbst reflected of working with Burton:

I so appreciated our time on screen and off screen. It’s still hard for me to understand why the writers didn’t follow through with the Liz and Jason storyline, and it’s amazing to me that after all these years, the ‘Liason’ fans are still so incredibly supportive of the two characters. He was another one that really kept me on my toes. I had to know my stuff really, really well because he is so über-professional. You can’t get away with phoning it in with Steve!

More recently, the nurse fell for reformed serial killer Franco (Roger Howarth). Herbst said: